Karbo (KRB) Price Hits $0.0394

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Karbo has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Karbo has a market cap of $375,413.49 and approximately $88.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Karbo Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,516,608 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Karbo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

