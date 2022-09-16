KARMA Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $2.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KARMA has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA’s launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092.

KARMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

