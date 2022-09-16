Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Director Purchases C$19,885.61 in Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX – Get Rating) Director Paul André Huet bought 6,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,885.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,255,697.34.

Paul André Huet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Paul André Huet sold 96,721 shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$316,277.67.

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. Karora Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$291.99 million and a PE ratio of -60.00.

About Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO)

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

