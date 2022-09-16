Katalyo (KTLYO) Market Cap Reaches $276,601.75

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $276,601.75 and approximately $94,385.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 212.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,714.38 or 0.39063468 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 588.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00103043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00838027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com.

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

