Kathryn Henry Sells 189 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $338.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.48.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

