Kava (KAVA) Market Cap Tops $394.40 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00007969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $394.40 million and $17.13 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00091115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00082348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021448 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00031577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000307 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000276 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 253,359,299 coins and its circulating supply is 250,874,925 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

