Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, September 28th

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 28th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KAIKY opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $42.41.

Get Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KAIKY shares. Nomura upgraded Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.