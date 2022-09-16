KCCPAD Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. KCCPAD has a market cap of $956,702.52 and approximately $2,841.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KCCPAD alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000409 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030424 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

KCCPAD Profile

KCCPAD is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.

Buying and Selling KCCPAD

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KCCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KCCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KCCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KCCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.