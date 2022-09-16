Keep Network Market Cap Reaches $131.39 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $131.39 million and $573,372.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,010.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00058388 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00064599 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00078351 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.

Keep Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep is an incentivized network for storing and encrypting private data on the public blockchain. The network is made of off-chain containers for private data known as keeps, while the KEEP work token enables it to be completely permissionless. Keep solves the main problem holding back blockchain adoption: that data on public blockchains are public. With Keep, developers can finally build fully decentralized apps. Visit Keep to learn more and stake, and tBTC to see its power in action. tBTC, a Bitcoin bridge on Ethereum, is the first application built on top of the Keep network. It is an open-source project supported by groups including Keep, Summa and the Cross-Chain Group. tBTC is a fully Bitcoin-backed ERC-20 token pegged to the price of Bitcoin. It facilitates Bitcoin holders acting on the Ethereum blockchain, accessing the DeFi ecosystem, and earning with their Bitcoin. KEEP is the network’s native work token with dividends and a slashing model. It provides the sybil resistance that allows the Keep network to be censorship resistant and permissionless. KEEP can be used to: Secure the Keep Network and tBTC via stakingRun the random beacon and ECDSA nodes on the networkRun tBTC, similar to running a full node. KEEP stakers can play an even larger role as tBTC signers by bonding ETH.Earn fees for providing work on the networkKEEP applications and tools include: Keep Random BeacontBTC – a decentralized Bitcoin bridge on EthereumKeep Token Dashboardan interface to manage and stake your KEEPKeep Statshigh level summary of Keep and tBTC network statsAll the Keepsa tool to monitor all tBTC deposits on the Keep network Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.