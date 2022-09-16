Keep Network Market Cap Reaches $131.39 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $131.39 million and $573,372.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,010.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004954 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00058388 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012545 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005471 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00064599 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00078351 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
Keep Network Coin Profile
KEEP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Keep Network Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.