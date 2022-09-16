Keep3rV1 Hits One Day Volume of $3.04 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $42.84 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $100.75 or 0.00504620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 326.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,483.12 or 0.67533958 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00829669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s genesis date was October 28th, 2020. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 425,178 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.Contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

