Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,050,000 after purchasing an additional 853,823 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 518,807 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,315.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after buying an additional 271,804 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,582,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 191,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after buying an additional 131,786 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.19.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

