Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $47.56 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $59.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14.

