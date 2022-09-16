Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $69.27.

