Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

IWO stock opened at $225.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.29.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

