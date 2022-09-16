Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,936 Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,153,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,479,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 182.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 435,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 280,845 shares during the period. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,282,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIXY opened at $14.82 on Friday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28.

