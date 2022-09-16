Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 1.05% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,092,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

FAAR stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%.

