Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 13,606 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $74.45.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

