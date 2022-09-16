Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Keurig Dr Pepper has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 81.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of KDP opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,980.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 129,797 shares of company stock worth $4,895,432 and sold 316,000 shares worth $12,102,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

