Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Acquires $506,064.42 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Maurice Anthony Milikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $503,455.41.

On Monday, August 22nd, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $514,747.14.

On Monday, August 15th, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15.

On Monday, August 1st, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $505,272.47.

On Monday, July 25th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88.

On Monday, July 18th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.36 per share, with a total value of $471,916.44.

On Monday, July 11th, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $469,450.43.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $466,724.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

