Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $40.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 129,797 shares of company stock worth $4,895,432 and sold 316,000 shares worth $12,102,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

