Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 2,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Chemed Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of CHE opened at $481.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $485.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.
Chemed Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after acquiring an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chemed by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,303,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemed (CHE)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.