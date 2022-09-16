KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altice USA in a report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Altice USA Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE ATUS opened at $9.10 on Friday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,366,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after buying an additional 263,465 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,612,000 after buying an additional 227,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,175,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,620,000 after buying an additional 1,498,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

