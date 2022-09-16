KeyCorp Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $111.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.
Eastman Chemical Stock Performance
EMN opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
