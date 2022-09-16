KeyCorp Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $111.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

