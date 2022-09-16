Ki Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (XKI)

Ki (XKI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Ki has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ki coin can currently be bought for about $0.0875 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges. Ki has a market cap of $17.35 million and $10,449.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 307.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,433.29 or 0.77352710 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 596% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00829992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ki Profile

Ki’s launch date was April 30th, 2021. Ki’s total supply is 947,624,753 coins and its circulating supply is 198,348,213 coins. The official website for Ki is foundation.ki/en. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation.

Ki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ki Foundation’s mission is about bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi. This bridge is built through an ecosystem of real-life businesses, creating value and pouring it back to the Ki ecosystem through one single asset: The $XKI. The first go-to-market project of Ki is Klub, a private investment platform helping high-earning individuals to spend, store and invest their capital.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ki using one of the exchanges listed above.

