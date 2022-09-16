Kin Price Tops $0.0000 (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Kin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $22.94 million and $507,281.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

About Kin

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,212,174 coins and its circulating supply is 1,927,205,746,125 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The official website for Kin is kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin was established in 2017 and is supervised by the Kin Foundation, a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services.The Kin blockchain is built to scale for mass usage and supports an Ecosystem-wide digital economy where app developers and mainstream consumers make millions of micro-transactions.KIN is used to generate value through a shared, decentralized cryptocurrency in a digital ecosystem of apps and their users. App developers anywhere can seamlessly integrate the Kin SDK into their platform and become active partners in the Ecosystem’s growth. When developers join the Kin Ecosystem, they benefit from the Kin Rewards Engine (KRE), which incentivizes app developers to create engaging user experiences and pays them when users spend Kin within their apps.The Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

