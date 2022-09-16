Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives $213.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KXSCF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average of $115.27. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $180.40.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

