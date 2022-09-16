Kineko (KKO) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Kineko (KKO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kineko has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. Kineko has a market capitalization of $13,907.14 and approximately $1,372.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 166.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,561.73 or 0.33443514 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 577% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00103402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00844165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s launch date was May 7th, 2021. Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi. Kineko’s official website is kineko.io.

Kineko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kineko betting app is a fully licensed, high throughput betting app with the support of a DeFi ecosystem to bootsrap liquidity of the native token $KKO. The native token will be used for rewards on the exchange and for participating in the liquidity programs. With this ecosystem, the exchange will be able to reward any participant whether they're betting or simply staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

