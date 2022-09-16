Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 170.71% from the company’s previous close.
KNTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
Kinnate Biopharma Trading Down 1.5 %
Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $538.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
