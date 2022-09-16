Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €42.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €42.00 ($42.86) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 89.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Price Performance

FRA KGX opened at €22.18 ($22.63) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($83.49). The business has a fifty day moving average of €41.57 and a 200-day moving average of €49.65.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.