Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 193.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Kion Group Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €22.18 ($22.63) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($83.49). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.65.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

