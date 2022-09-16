Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €53.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 138.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday.

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €22.18 ($22.63) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.65. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($83.49).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

