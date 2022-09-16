Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €75.00 by UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($76.53) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 238.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KGX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

KGX stock opened at €22.18 ($22.63) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €41.57 and a 200-day moving average of €49.65. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a one year high of €81.82 ($83.49).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

