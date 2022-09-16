Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target Cut to €26.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from €48.00 ($48.98) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KIGRY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kion Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($59.18) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Kion Group Stock Down 6.1 %

KIGRY stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Further Reading

