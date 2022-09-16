Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target Cut to €42.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($59.18) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

