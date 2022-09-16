Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on KIGRY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kion Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Kion Group Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of KIGRY opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

