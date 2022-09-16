KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in KLA by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in KLA by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $337.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.07. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

