KLAYswap Protocol Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003703 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.47 million and $753,720.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 27,851,345 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KLAYswap Protocol is klayswap.com.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service.”

