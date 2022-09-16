Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Position Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 1,904.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,328 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Kodiak Sciences worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOD. Citigroup cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $492.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.87.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

