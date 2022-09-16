Koinos Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (KOIN)

Koinos (KOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Koinos coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular exchanges. Koinos has a market capitalization of $24.55 million and approximately $15,251.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Koinos has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Koinos alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 307.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,433.29 or 0.77352710 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 596% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00829992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Koinos Coin Profile

Koinos launched on October 13th, 2020. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Koinos is koinos.io.

Buying and Selling Koinos

According to CryptoCompare, “The Koinos blockchain framework is an entirely new blockchain architecture that was built from scratch to serve as the ultimate foundation for the Koinos mainnet. The goal was not to build a blockchain that does everything right away, but to build a blockchain that can rapidly acquire the features it needs, when it needs them, through modular upgradeability. Thanks to modular upgradeability, complex behaviors (like sharding) which are taking years to add to existing blockchains, can be added to Koinos without a hardfork. In other words, the real horizontal scaling solution is modular upgradeability.Koinos developed positive state deltas and state-paging to ensure that the Koinos network can continue to deliver high performance as it grows while ensuring that node operation remains affordable and accessible.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Koinos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Koinos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Koinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Koinos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.