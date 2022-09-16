Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KOJAF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. SEB Equities cut shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kojamo Oyj from €25.00 ($25.51) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

Kojamo Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. Kojamo Oyj has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $24.72.

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.