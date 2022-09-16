Konomi Network (KONO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.79 Million

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $308,255.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,010.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00058388 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00064599 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00078351 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Konomi Network is www.konomi.network/#. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konomi Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

