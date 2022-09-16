Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €121.00 by UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) received a €121.00 ($123.47) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRN. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Krones Price Performance

Krones stock opened at €85.15 ($86.89) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. Krones has a 1 year low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

