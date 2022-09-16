Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 150.52% from the stock’s previous close.

KRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kronos Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ KRON opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $271.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

