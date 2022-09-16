Kryptomon (KMON) Market Capitalization Tops $2.03 Million

Kryptomon (KMON) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. Kryptomon has a market cap of $2.03 million and $33,453.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kryptomon has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kryptomon coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Kryptomon Profile

Kryptomon was first traded on May 29th, 2021. Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. The official website for Kryptomon is kryptomon.co. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

According to CryptoCompare, “Kryptomon is an NFT Play-To-Earn blockchain-game, where Pokémon meets Tamagotchi and CryptoKitties. Set in the Kryptomon metaverse, community members play as ‘Trainers’ of their own individual living NFT monsters — Kryptomons.Kryptomon aims to create the next step in the evolution of crypto-gaming by using advanced blockchain technologies, digital genetics, and location-based technologies to create a living and breathing metaverse shaped by the players.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryptomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryptomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

