Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Market Capitalization Tops $16,968.11

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $16,968.11 and $464.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

