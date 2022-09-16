Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0193 on Exchanges

Lamden (TAU) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $18,419.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2021. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. Telegram | Reddit | Discord | Github | Facebook “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

