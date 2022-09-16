Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Melissa Rewolinski Acquires 31,159 Shares

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) Director Melissa Rewolinski purchased 31,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $15,267.91. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,696.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lannett Price Performance

LCI stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.00. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Lannett by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 63.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 71,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 88.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 10.7% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 515,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lannett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.