Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Up 6.2%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.25 and last traded at $76.14. Approximately 906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 822,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laredo Petroleum

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,761.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $262,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,761.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,281 shares of company stock valued at $995,921. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,007,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $24,125,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 142,514 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $7,721,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth $7,988,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

