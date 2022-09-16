Larry Oscar Moore Sells 16,700 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $261,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,320.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $795.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

About Modine Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $18,664,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 28.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,564,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after buying an additional 563,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 27.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after buying an additional 349,830 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 166.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 436,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 272,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 171,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

