Larry Oscar Moore Sells 16,700 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $261,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,320.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $795.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.
