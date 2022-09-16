Laurence Zuriff Sells 6,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 875,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,377,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $413,420.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $281,520.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $315,140.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $232,120.00.

Xometry Stock Down 0.6 %

XMTR opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $67.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Xometry by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at $167,923,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after purchasing an additional 247,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Xometry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xometry by 245.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after buying an additional 1,430,477 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

